Assam Rifles seizes Heroin worth Rs 3 crore in Cachar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In yet another successful raid, Cachar police seized a huge quantity of heroin worth Rs 3 crore.

Confirming the report, the Cachar SSP, Numal Mahatta, said that based on reliable intelligence on Thursday night, his team conducted an operation at Ujjan Tarapur in Lakhipur. During the joint-operation with Assam Rifles, a Scorpio vehicle bearing a registration number of Mizoram was intercepted with suspected articles of 30 soap boxes which were kept hidden in specially-made secret chambers in the body of the vehicle. The carrier of the illegal drugs, Dilwar Hussain of Patharkandi, Sribhumi, was arrested. 401 grams of suspected heroin and one iPhone were seized during the raid.

The SSP said that the suspected narcotic substances had been illegally transported from Champhai, Mizoram, and that the black market value of the seized articles was about Rs 3 crore.

