‘Peace prevailed in Assam for people to celebrate Bihu without fear or agitation’: Sarbananda Sonowal

Dibrugarh: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal addressed multiple public meetings at New Rangagarha regional playground in Gatang, Lakhipathar as well as at Barekuri in Makum LAC area.

At the beginning of the day, Sonowal paid his respects when he prayed at the Panitola Bornaamghar before beginning his day-long campaigning for BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sonowal also took part in a Padyatra that took place from Borbil Hanuman Mandir to Gandhi Maidan in Digboi. Despite festivities, thousands joined the Padyatra, exhibiting popularity of the BJP in the area. Sonowal is contesting as the BJP candidate for the No 13 Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency that goes to poll on April 19. Sonowal was accompanied by Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Ponakan Baruan, MLA, Chabua Pulak Gohain, General Secretary, BJP (Assam) Suren Phukan, MLA, Digboi; Bolin Chetia, MLA, Makum among others.

Speaking on the occasion, the senior BJP leader, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “From the 60s, the youth of Assam has borne a lot and we, the Assamese people, must not forget the brutal atrocities committed at the behest of the Congress governments. Anyone aligning with Congress must remember that people could not celebrate Bihu due to violence, insurgency, overall law & order issues that spiralled out of hand during the Congress governments. With so sincere attempt to control it, people suffered a great deal during these years. It’s difficult to articulate the dreadful conditions they fostered in the region. Back then, Assam felt like a living nightmare, with reports of Assamese youth dying tragically rampant, leaving the populace in a state of despair. Those, relying on the support of Congress, wishing to do their politics, should not have forgotten this while seeking people’s trust when their senior partner has betrayed people of everything for nearly six decades. This is really unfortunate. People will respond to this on April 19 as the opposition heads towards becoming a zero.”

Commenting on the popularity of Narendra Modi as the most dynamic Prime Minister of India, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Since 2014, when Narendra Modiji took charge as the Prime Minister of India, an honest attempt has been made to find peace and work out a meaningful & dignified solution with mutual discussion. Today, we live in a peaceful environment, largely due to the painstaking effort that Narendra Modi ji took to get the Northeast region out and make them part of the India’s national narrative. It is unimaginable that Assam could be chosen for a Semiconductor hub until a few years ago due to apathy, ignorance towards the development of the region. But, with more than 60 visits to the region as the Prime Minister since 2014, which is a record in itself, Modi ji made it a mission to make Assam along with the North-east as the Growth Engine of India’s next economic surge. Today, Modi ji has given a reason to celebrate to all of us as the sustained peace, attained under his government, has provided everyone to celebrate ‘Bohag Bihu’ without any fear of inhibition, trepidation or agitation.”

Sarbananda Sonowal, speaking to the first time voters, assured them of a secure future under their government. Sonowal emphasized Modi’s commitment to ensure employment for the upcoming voters. Under BJP rule, youth unemployment would be addressed comprehensively, with opportunities not only in the public sector but also in private enterprises. Gone are the days where securing a job relied solely on connections, now, merit and skill will prevail, ensuring a fulfilling life for all.

The era of ‘middlemen’ or ‘Dalal Raj’ dominating the job market in Assam was over when I took strong action as the Chief Minister. Special provisions have been implemented to offer free training to the children of the tea tribe community in Assam, paving their way for higher education and civil services examinations. Today, the tea community stands on par with other ethnic groups in Assam, witnessing significant development strides such as access to clean drinking water, ration cards, improved roads, and various public transportation initiatives. Notably, the Digboi Refinery, a key establishment in Assam, has seen its capacity increase from 0.69 million tonnes to 1 million tonnes. The recent introduction of the ‘Ayushman Bharat Bima Yojana’ by the Modi government for individuals in their seventies has brought substantial relief to the people.

