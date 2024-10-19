Assam: Rousing Welcome for Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka in Mangaldai

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Tremendous enthusiasm has been witnessed here in Mangaldai on Friday to accord a rousing welcome and a hearty felicitation to the newly-appointed Governor of Chattisgarh and senior BJP leader Ramen Deka in his first visit to Mangaldai who had earlier represented the erstwhile Mangaldai HPC (present Darrang-Udalguri HPC) for two consecutive terms. In the jam packed District Library auditorium in presence of the leading citizens, office bearers of a good number social organizations, women activists and highly enthusiastic party members attended the function smoothly organized by Mangaldai town unit of ‘Darrangi Kala Kristi Unnayan Sangha’.

Speaking on the occasion Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia of Darrang - Udalguri HPC shed light on the long and challenging political journey of Ramen Deka since his student life following the ideology of the highly rich ‘Bharatiya Rastrabadi’ thoughts. He termed Ramen Deka as a leader of ethics who never compromised with his principles. He observed that the youths who want to pursue politics should follow his paths for success. Earlier senior journalist Bhargab Kr Das in his address gave a brief account to become the ninth Assamese Governor in the history after few stalwarts of the State politics including Bishnu Ram Medhi, Deba Kanta Barua, Mahendra Mohan Chowdhury, Hiteswar Saikia and others.

Sipajhar legislator Paramananda Rajbongshi, senior leader of the State BJP Bijoy Gupta, President of Darrang BJP, Amarendra Sarma, Vice Chairperson of State Women Commission, Nilima Devi and President of the organising committee Rajib Kr Deka also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier more than one hundred organisations including Sanatan Dharma Sabha, Zila Sahitya Sabha, Mangaldai Media Circle, Mangaldai Sports Association, Youth Club, RSS, Viswa Hindu Parishad etc accorded felicitation to Ramen Deka with Assamese xarai, gamosa, japi, mementos in the function anchored by Pranjal Sarma.

