Assam: SBI Mangaldai Branch Offers Special Facilities for Pensioners Submitting Life Certificates

MANGALDAI: As the government pensioners of both the central and state governments including the freedom fighters and their wives have rushed to the Mangaldai branch of State Bank of India to submit their life certificate with personal appearance on the month of November fixed for the purpose, the SBI has taken up all arrangements to accord a warm reception to these elder citizens. The bank authority has arranged a special tent at the bank premises to accommodate them in a comfortable environment and offered them drinking waters and tea and snacks.

A total number of 7,842 pensioners living in different areas of the district are availing their monthly pension from Mangaldai branch of SBI. Till date a total number of 2,000 pensioners have submitted their life certificates with their personal appearance.

Talking to ‘The Sentinel’ Chief Manager of SBI Jaydeep Kar said that considering the problems of the aged and ailing pensioners living in the far flung rural areas in making their personal appearance before the bank, the SBI has made arrangements to organize special camps in the rural and remote areas where bank official will address their personal appearance while a camp was organized in the office of Darrang District Pensioners Association at Mangaldai. Home visit has also been arranged for the ailing pensioners of the district. However, the pensioners living in other areas even outside of the state can submit their life certificates in their nearest branch of SBI.

The interested pensioners may download Jeevan praman’ app from the google play store and submit their life certificate online.

