Assam: SBI observes Vigilance Awareness Week at Nagaon Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: As per the Central Vigilance Commission’s directive, Vigilance Awareness Week was observed across the country from October 28 to November 3. The State Bank of India, (SBI), Nagaon branch also celebrated the week with various programmes, including quiz and debate competitions among students of Nagaon Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School.

As part of the celebrations, SBI Nagaon branch organized a rally from the branch to Nagaon Natun bazar this morning. The event aimed to raise awareness among the public about banking-related fraud, cyber security, and corruption. Timon Roy, Chief Manager, SBI Regional Office Nagaon; Rajeev Roy, Chief Manager, SBI Haibargaon branch; and bank official Mayukh Mahanta were among the prominent officials who participated in the rally today here. The vigilance awareness week is observed annually to promote transparency, accountability, and integrity in public life.

