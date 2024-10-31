Nowgong College NSS Unit hosts awareness campaign on ‘Say no to crackers’ in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The NSS units of Nowgong College (Autonomous) in collaboration with NSS units of Khagarijan College, Nowgong Girl’s College and GNDG Commerce College as well as officials, employees from Nagaon Municipality Board and police personnel of Nagaon traffic police branch formed a mega human chain in front of Nowgong College (Autonomous) to raise awareness against the use of firecrackers on Wednesday.

This visual display aimed to raise awareness of harmful effects of firecrackers on health and the environment. The event was initiated by Dr Bhuban Ch Chutia, programme officer, NSS Unit of Nowgong College (Autonomous). The event was inaugurated by Dr Ranjit Kr Mazindar, principal of Nowgong College (A) in presence of the programme officers of various NSS units of participating colleges and other dignitaries including Sub Inspector Robin Ch Phukan, incharge officer of Nagaon traffic police branch. Dr Bhuban Chandra Chutia, expressed the significance of the campaign, stating its aim to encourage the community to embrace a cleaner, greener and safer Diwali.

Participants united in a pledge to celebrate Diwali without the use of crackers, promoting a safer and more sustainable festive experience. By choosing not to use firecrackers, protecting the environment and promote the well-being of all.

The event also fostered community interaction as volunteers distributed sweets among pedestrians, spreading joy and reinforcing the festive spirit.

In addition to the human chain, NSS volunteers played a crucial role in supporting local traffic police, assisting them in traffic management across various points including Nagaon Clock tower point, traffic point near SBI Nagaon and in many other points today here. Sub inspector Robin Ch Phukan, expressed his gratitude to the organizers and NSS volunteers for their help and support. All the principals of the participating colleges conveyed their good wishes to all NSS volunteers. Noteworthy to mention that Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports launched a nationwide campaign to celebrate 1st anniversary of My Bharat involving over 500 cities and designated Nowgong College (Autonomous) as a nodal college in Nagaon district to undertake various activities to celebrate “Diwali with My Bharat”.

