Assam: School building and a building of Anganwadi centre renovated in Kamrup district

GORESWAR: With a view to develop academic environment and to attract the children towards the government institutions, Citizen Foundation, a volunteer organization renovated a new school building and a building of Anganwadi centre located in the same school campus in Khepkuchi village under Karara Education Block in Kamrup district. The volunteer organization renovated the buildings with the sponsorship of HDFC bank.

The new buildings of Khepkuchi LP school and the Anganwadi centre was formally inaugurated on Monday by Pramod Kalita, CRC of Bardangerikuchi Education Cluster and the new building of the Anganwadi centre was inaugurated by Ramani kalita, Gram Pradhan of Khepkuchi village. In this connection, a general meeting was held which was presided over by Jahidul Alom, president of the school managing committee. Krishnakanta Hazarika, member of Citizen Foundation anchored the general meeting and said that the buildings were renovated with the support of HDFC Bank.

In his inaugural speech, Pramod Kalita , CRC, appreciated the Citizen Foundation for their step that had been taken in an interior village like Khepkuchi. He also urged the guardians of the school children to take a vital role in their learning of the children.

State Project Director of Citizen Foundation, Ansuma Brahma attended the meeting and handed over the completion certificate of the construction formally to Kamini Baishya, the head Master of the school.

