Assam: Sector-level meet with Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh held at Land Custom Station, Sonahat

DHUBRI: The sector commander level border co-ordination meeting between Deputy Inspector General, Border Security Force (BSF) of Dhubri (India) and sector commander Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) ,Rangpur (Bangladesh) was held at Land Custom Station, Sonahat (India side) on Wednesday.

Border Guard Bangladesh Rangpur sector delegation was led by MD Mamunur Rashid, Deputy Director General, Sector commander, BGB, Rangpur sector along with MD Masudur Rahaman, commanding officer, two staff officers and two coy commanders.

On other side, BSF Dhubri delegation was led by Ashutosh Sharma, PMMS, Deputy Inspector General, BSF sector Dhubri along with Sanjiv Joshi commandant sector Dhubri, Commandant 19, 31 & 49 Bn BSF and six staff officers.

BGB delegation was warmly welcomed by the BSF delegation leader and the Guard of Honour was presented to Sector Commander, BGB by BSF.

At the outset, Ashutosh Sharma, DIG BSF expressed his gratitude and thanked the BGB Sector Commander for the existing cordial relation between the border guarding forces of two friendly neighbouring countries and for maintaining peace and tranquility on the Indo-BD international border.

Both the commanders discussed the matters pertaining to peace and tranquility on the international border. Both sides showed deep concern on the issues of cattle smuggling and drug smuggling and agreed to adopt preventive measures to effectively check the trans-border crimes by increasing border patrols, timely exchange of information, sensitization of the border populations as well as enforcing restrictive measures on respective sides to bring border crimes to zero. The meeting ended in very cordial atmosphere by exchanging the pleasantries.

A source in the Dhubri sector BSF informed that issue of barbed wire fencing at Bhogdanga-Fauskarkuti villages in Dhubri figured in the discussion and both side agreed upon to discuss on it in detail in the days to come and hammer out a solution as proposal was sent to central government for its approval and sanction.

