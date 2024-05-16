Border Security Force (BSF) intercepts vehicle loaded with sugar in East Jaintia Hills district

A Correspondent

Shillong: The troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday intercepted a vehicle loaded with a huge quantity of sugar meant for smuggling into Bangladesh and also apprehended two Indian nationals near Kuliang bordering area under East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. Based on specific information, BSF troops identified and intercepted a vehicle loaded with 13,000 kilograms of sugar.

According to the BSF, the vehicle was coming from Kalain under the Cachar district of Assam and heading towards Kuliang bordering area. Upon questioning, the driver and co-driver failed to produce any valid documents pertaining to the consignment of sugar. Both the apprehended persons revealed their identities as Rahimuddin from Karimganj district and Tazimul Hussain from Cachar district of Assam.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, BSF troops deployed at MCP Sonapur intercepted two light vehicles loaded with six cattle intended for smuggling into Bangladesh. However, the driver of one vehicle managed to escape from the spot, while the other was apprehended by BSF troops. The seized sugar, cattle, and apprehended persons were handed over to the Police outpost - Umkiang for further legal proceedings, stated a press release.

