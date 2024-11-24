NTPC-Bongaigaon Denies Water Contamination Allegations, Affirms Environmental Commitment

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The NTPC-Bongaigaon situated at Salakati in Kokrajhar district on Friday rejected the allegation over contamination of water bodies of the locality and fish dying in mysterious circumstances due to power plant and said they were aware of protection of surrounding nature. The NTPC clarified that they had deep valued its relationship with the communities surrounding its plant and are committed to the well-being of all life forms. The recent concerns raised by the villagers from Salakati and Nayasara regarding the alleged contamination of nearby water bodies have been taken very seriously by the power station and as a responsible organization, the NTPC emphasizes its commitment to operating with transparency, safety and respect for the environment.

Speaking on the issue, Madhurjya Singha Lahkar, DGM of HR-Corporate Communications of the NTPC- Bongaigaon said, “We deeply empathize with the concerns of the villagers and are equally committed to safeguarding the environment and the well-being of all.” The NTPC, Bongaigaon categorically denied any involvement in the alleged contamination and said their operations adhered to the strictest environmental norms to ensure zero impact on the surrounding ecosystem. He said to address the concerns promptly, the NTPC-Bongaigaon has collected water samples from the affected areas for rigorous analysis. He also said the initial findings indicated that the pH levels of the water bodies remain within healthy and permissible limits. A committee has also been formed to investigate the matter thoroughly, Lahkar added. Additionally, NTPC officials have visited the affected sites to interact with the residents and understand their concerns more deeply.

The spokesperson has clarified that the NTPC believed in building trust and fostering a harmonious relationship with the neighbouring communities and is committed to ensuring that the natural ecosystem remains protected and thriving.

Also Read: Assam NCC Units Celebrate NCC Day with Enthusiasm in Golaghat

Also Watch: