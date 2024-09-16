Assam: Seventy thousand candidates appear in ADRE in Kokrajhar district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) in Kokrajhar district passed off peacefully. This is the ever-largest recruitment examination of the government of Assam in the district for the III and IV grade employees, where around 70,000 candidates from Kokrajhar, Dhubri, and Goalpara districts appeared.

Talking to media persons, the District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, PK Dwivedi, said a total of 69,833 candidates appeared in the ADRE today across 101 examination centres in Kokrajhar. He said the process went smoothly, marking an efficient conduct of the large recruitment drive examination. He also said the district administration strictly followed the directives of the government of Assam for holding fair and peaceful examinations.

Meanwhile, some of the candidates at the Kokrajhar Don Bosco examination centre alleged that the unaware invigilators delayed the distribution of the official marksheet (OMR sheet) for some minutes.

Due to the arrival of hundreds of thousand candidates in Kokrajhar town, the district administration, Kokrajhar, was prompted to issue prohibitory orders and shut down daily and weekly markets and other business establishments, while internet services were also cut off until the end of the examination for smooth conduct of the recruitment examination.

