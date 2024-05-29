Assam: SEWA organised a training programme for small tea growers in Dibruarh University

Dibrugarh: A training programme for small tea growers was organised by SEWA (Socio Educational Welfare Association) on Monday at the Indira Miri Conference Halli in Dibruarh University in collaboration with the Centre for Tea and Agro Studies of Dibrugarh University under the project “Natural Farming and Handmade Tea Production for small tea growers” supported by NABARD.

In this connection, Professor Jiten Hazarika, Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, has released a handbook for small tea growers on natural farming practices. The farmer’s resource manual, in the form of a handbook, was written by Dhren Phukan, a renowned natural tea farmer of Dibrugarh district. In his speech, the Vice Chancellor has requested small tea growers to adopt natural and organic tea farming practices, which have high potential for the sustainability of the tea sector in Assam. He also emphasised that in current days, consumers have gradually shifted to organic or natural tea, and the demand for such tea is also increasing both in the domestic and international markets. He also said that Dibrugarh University has a social responsibility to raise awareness among farmers about natural farming practices.

Dr. P.K. Borua chairperson of Centre for Tea and Agro Studies Dibrugarh University in his inaugural speech said, “To overcome the challenges faced by small tea growers, a strategic approach is required, including thorough market research, effective branding, building partnerships, and staying abreast of industry trends. Additionally, he mentioned that collaboration with relevant stakeholders, educational institutes on promoting quality standards, and continuous innovation can contribute to the successful promotion and marketing of natural tea.

In the training programme, Pronoy Bordoloi DDM NABARD mentioned the challenges faced by small tea growers in the current days, and NABARD supported project in the Tingkhong block of Dibrugarh has demonstrated sustainable tea farming, which is highly beneficial for farmers, consumers, and the environment.

In the day-long training programme. Amitava Phukan, Tea Expert at J Thomas & Company Private Ltd, provides a talk on brand building and quality tea production. Shriya Das, Food and Safety Officer, Commissionerate of Food Safety Assam, spoke on the topic of the process for FSSAI certification and its compliances. Dr. Hemchandra Saikia, Sub Matter Specialist, KVK, Dibrugarh, has delivered a talk on the Farmers Producer Organisation and the necessary managerial skills for its operation. The training programme is also attended by Georgy Samuel, Deputy Director of Tea Board Dibrugarh, and Tanushree Phukan Development Officer of Tea Board, who provides an orientation on the linkages of various schemes, especially for organic farmers.

Debashish Bordoloi, a Chartered Accountant provided a speech on the process for Goods and Service Tax (GST) registration and its implication on STGs and export marketing opportunities for STGs. During the training programme a virtual discussion with tea traders of Kerala was also held to explore marketing avenues for small tea growers.

