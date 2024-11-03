Assam: Sivasagar Girls' College Hosts Statewide Debate on Women’s Safety for Diamond Jubilee

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In celebration of the diamond jubilee of Sivasagar Girls’ College, a statewide debate competition was organized by the Sivasagar Regional Students’ Union (AASU) in collaboration with the college on Saturday. The competition took place in the college’s auditorium, drawing participants from various parts of Assam.

Participants debated on the topic, “Without comprehensive societal change, the legal framework cannot effectively combat crimes against women.” The event, moderated by the president of the Sivasagar Regional Students’ Union Manas Pratim Baruah and general secretary Manjit Hazarika, was inaugurated by renowned playwright Prashanta Sharma. The opening ceremony featured notable guests, including Dr Pratim Sharma, Principal of Sivasagar Girls’ College; Dr Jogesh Bora, President of the College Governing Committee; Samiran Phukan from AASU’s central executive committee; and Dipankar Saikia, General Secretary of the Sivasagar District Students’ Union, along with student leaders Ankur Bora and Jipam Bora.

The debate was chaired by Brajen Bora, with Rumin Baruah, Professor Pranjal Pratim Bora, and Rupjyoti Nath serving as judges.

The competition concluded with impressive performances from participants across Assam. Utpaljyoti Bora from Dibrugarh University was awarded the title of Best Debater, receiving a cash prize of Rs 6,000 and a certificate. Sonit Sharma from JB Law College secured the second position with a cash prize of Rs 4,000, while Pallavi Phukan from Sivasagar Girls’ College came in third, winning Rs 3,000. Paranajyoti Bora from Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah College, Teok, placed fourth, earning Rs 2,000. The team from Dibrugarh University, comprising Utpaljyoti Bora and Sameer Rimal, won the Best Team award, taking home Rs 10,000 and certificates. The second prize for Best Team went to Vishal Kishore Dutta and Sadia Islam Hazarika from Delhi Public School, Nazira, who received Rs 7,000 and certificates.

