Assam: State-Level “Bharat Ko Jano” Quiz Finals Held at Dhubri

A Correspondent

Dhubri: The state-level final round of the “Bharat Ko Jano” quiz competition was held under the auspices of Dhubri branch of Bharat Vikas Parishad at the Dhubri Police Auditorium on Sunday. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp followed by tributes to Bharat Mata and Swami Vivekananda and the singing of the national song “Vande Mataram”. Prominent personalities including president of Dhubri branch, Prosenjit Roy, president of Assam prant, Santlal Mittal, Secretary of Assam Prant, Nirmal Kanti De, State Convener of Quiz Competition, Pradip Kumar Das and a leading social worker, Bimal Oswal attended the programme and encouraged the participants by their deliberation. Twenty-two participants from various parts of Assam took part in the final round of the state-level competition.

Soumalya Pal and Niyaz Rabby from Dhubri’s SP English Medium School won in the senior group while Rikriti Mahanta and Minati Nochi from Dibrugarh’s Daisy Public School won in the junior group.

