Assam: Two special trains with cultural troupes leave for Bodoland Mahotsav

KOKRAJHAR: Two special trains with the cultural troupes and participants in the Bodoland Mahotsav to be held in New Delhi on November 15 and 16 have left from Guwahati in the south bank and Rangapara in the north bank on Tuesday. Booked by ABSU, Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) and the Dularai Boro Harimu Afad (DBHA), over 2500 participants from various districts of Assam and BTR have left in two special trains while leaders of three organizations have already left and camping in New Delhi. More leaders and guests of over 300 will fly to New Delhi on November 14. The leaders of ABSU, BSS and DBHA met the cultural troupes in Kokrajhar, Udalguri and Rangia Railway stations to see off them.

Talking to The Sentinel, the vice president of the Kokrajhar district DBHA Dajen Brahma said over three hundred participants including 250 Bagurumbha dancers boarded the first special train coming from Guwahati at Kokrajhar railway station.

The president of the ABSU Dipen Boro said for the first time, the ABSU, BSS, DuBHA and Gandhi Hindustani Sahitya Sabha are all set to host the 1st Bodoland Mahotsav at Indira Gandhi International Stadium in New Delhi with a two days programme on November 15 and 16 next. He said the mega event in the national capital will focus on the Bodo culture, language and education besides presenting beautiful traditional Bagurumbha dance and dances of other ethnic communities of BTR. He said the ethnic food items and display of 21 Bodo traditional products which got GI tag will also be arranged in the mega event. He also said there will be International seminar on education and Bodo language.

