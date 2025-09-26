Assam: Student group demanded CBI probe into Zubeen Garg’s death

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Student Mukti Sangram Samiti demanded that Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma immediately hand over the case of Zubeen Garg’s death to the CBI under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge. Along with this, he demanded the immediate arrest of Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, and all other names that had surfaced in connection with the case, warning that the Chief Minister should not test the patience of the people of Assam.

Although the Assam government has already entrusted the responsibility of investigating the entire incident to the CID and a SIT, Pintu Gogoi, President of the Central Committee of the Student Mukti Sangram Samiti, said in a press statement that the people of Assam believe that the time had passed to rely on state investigative agencies or the State Government to uncover the truth and deliver justice in Zubeen Garg’s untimely death.

He added that there was already widespread discussion among the public that the accused persons, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, and others whose names had surfaced, had close connections with powerful political figures. Therefore, the only way to ensure proper evidence collection, judicial transparency, and an investigation free from obstruction is through a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he said.

