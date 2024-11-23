Assam: Swachhata awareness meeting held at Dibrugarh University

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: A Swachhata awareness meeting was held at Dibrugarh University which was organized by the Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India Field Office, Dibrugarh on Thursday.

An exhibition was inaugurated by Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia, Principal, DHS Kanoi College, President, Dibrugarh Sahitya Sabha, former Brand Ambassador, Swachh Bharat Mission, Panelist, UN Resource Centre, NER and Coordinator, Zone 1.

The lighting of lamp was done by Dr. Surajit Kakati, Dean of Student Affairs, Dibrugarh University. Dr. Kakati urged the younger generation to pay attention to hygiene and everyone to be vigilant in this regard. The meeting was attended by Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia, Principal, who was the chief guest.

He said that cleanliness improves the mind, brain, body, health and environment of the people and urged people to live in cleanliness to realize God. The Principal said that people who accept cleanliness as a habit and way of life have social discipline, unity and respect in their minds.

He said the cleaning of the roads, doors, workplaces and neighborhoods of his village and town will send a special message to the society about the standard of living, values and commitment of the people to a better future.

He said cleanliness has an impact on sustainable development and that is why Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, placed more emphasis on cleanliness than freedom. He urged the rising generation to love their country and take responsibility towards the world.

“Together we can create a beautiful, clean, healthy and prosperous world. “It is more important than such awareness or campaigns to adopt it as a method and habit in life,” he said.

With more emphasis on collective responsibility, everyone should give two minutes to the country and the world. He urged people to focus on cleanliness every day as a sign of love.

The event was attended by Dibrugarh Press Club General Secretary Ripunjay Das and Field Publicity Officer Nawal Kishor Prasad.

