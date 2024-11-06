DHS Kanoi College Hosts Lecture on Chhatrapati Shivaji's Life and Achievement

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: A lecture programme was jointly organized on Monday by the Department of History, Sanskrit of DHS Kanoi College and in collaboration with the Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti, Dibrugarh district. In the programme Dr. Bonti Phukan Sonowal Associate Professor Dibru College said that Chatrapati Shivaji learned to be religious by listening to the stories of Ramayana and Mahabharata which he heard from his mother. Therefore, Shivaji fought the enemy only in religion. Dr. Sonowal in her speech gave a complete biography of Shivaji from his childhood till his death.

Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia, president, Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti, Dibrugarh District, Principal, DHS Kanoi College said that it is about the need to introduce Shivaji to everyone.

He urged the students to take their work as an example. According to Dr. Saikia, the principal, these lectures will assist the students in learning about inspiration and ideals, comprehending history, feeling proud of their culture and country, recognizing sacrifice, and preparing for competitive exams.

The event was moderated by Dr. Chandana Goswami, Head of Department of History and inaugurated by Dr. Priya Dev Goswami, Vice-Principal, DHS Kanoi College.

The event was attended by Dr. Mridul Sarma, Academic Coordinator, Dr. Dipankoj, Gogoi, Coordinator, IQAC, Assistant Secretary, Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti, Dibrugarh District, Student Relations Coordinator, DHS Kanoi College Dr. Jyoti Prasad Phukan, Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti, Dibrugarh District Secretary Binita Gogoi and many teachers and hundreds of students present. Finally, Dr. Sayanika Goswami delivered the vote of thanks.

Also Read: Assam: Locals Protest Against Gate Closure At AMCH, Resorts To Violent Clash With Police

Also Watch: