Assam: ‘Tantrik’ caught red-handed while digging up body from grave in Silchar

A correspondent

Silchar: In a bizarre incident, a self-styled ‘Tantrik’ or ‘Fakir’ was caught by the locals while he was allegedly digging out a dead body from a graveyard. The uncanny incident happened on Tuesday night in a local cemetery at Uttar Krishnapur near Silchar city. The tantrik, identified as Azib Uddin from Sildubi area admitted that he came at the cemetery to exhume dead body from the grave for performing black magic.

Local people said, one Fakhruddin Laskar, a resident of the area, was buried in the graveyard on September 30 after death. Last night his son was passing by the cemetery and suddenly noticed that two unidentified persons were digging up his father’s grave to retrieve the body. He raised an alarm and local residents rushed to the spot. They apprehended one person while the other managed to run away. Azib Uddin was caught red handed and he confessed that he along with his accomplice Saddam Fakir wanted to dig out the body of Laskar to perform black magic. Badrul Ahmed Laskar, another son of Fakharuddin informed that Saddam Fakir was their cousin who used to live near the graveyard. It was Saddam who called Azib Uddin to perform the occult act with his own uncle’s lifeless body.

Azib Uddin was handed over to the police. Local residents said, last year a similar incident happened when the body of a woman was exhumed from the same cemetery.

Also Read: Assam: Miscreants Attack Family With Acid In Hajo; Admitted To GMCH With Severe Injuries

Also Watch: