Assam: Tezpur University Hosts 14th Biennial PANE Conference 2024 from November 12

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Department of Physics, Tezpur University commenced the 14th Biennial Conference of the Physics Academy of the North-East (PANE-2024) from November 12. The two-day prestigious academic event brought together renowned physicists, researchers, and students from across the region and beyond to delve into the latest advancements and cutting-edge research in the field of physics. The Physics Academy of Northeast is the largest science academy of Northeast India. This is also one of the oldest academies of the region.

Prof. Dhruba J. Saikia, former Vice Chancellor, Cotton College State University and currently professor at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Prof N Nimai Singh, President, PANE, Prof D S Kulshrestha, a noted theoretical physicist, and Dr. Samrat Dey, Secretary PANE, Pragjyotish College were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof RR Hoque, Vice Chancellor, in charge of the University appreciated the PANE forum saying that the platform gives opportunity for exchange of knowledge, which in turns fuels scientific advancements.

Prof Singh, President, PANE and Dr. Samrat Dey, Secretary PANE explained the positive role played by PANE for the promotion of Physics Research and Education in the entire North-East and the future roadmap of the forum. During the occasion, the university conferred Bipinpal Das Memorial Award to Prof Dhruba J Saikia. Late Bipinpal Das was an academician per excellence and an astute parliamentarian. Aditi Bhuyan, daughter of late Bipinpal Das gave away the honour to Prof Saikia.

Later Prof Saikia delivered Bipinpal Das Memorial oration on the topic, “Radio galaxies and quasars: an overview and current challenges”.

A book titled “Fifty years of Quarks and Gluons” written by Prof. Dilip Kumar Choudhury, Retired Professor, Department of Physics, Gauhati University was also released on the occasion.

Earlier, Prof Pabitra Nath, Head of the Department and Prof Gazi Ameen Ahmed, event coordinator, shared the activities planned for the conference as well as some of the key research areas the department is working.

