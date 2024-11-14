Assam: 13-Member Delegation from Dima Hasao and LAMPS Board Members on Two-Day Visit to Bodoland

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A 13-member delegation from the Cooperation Department of Dima Hasao, Haflong, and Board Members of Large Area Multi-Purpose Societies (LAMPS) C.S. Ltd. is on a two-day visit to Bodoland. The objective of the visit is to study and gain insights from the successful cooperative societies and business models in Bodoland.

Led by Irene Lahong, SRCS (A), the delegation includes key officials and board members. Their itinerary comprises visits to the offices of the Additional Registrar of Cooperative Societies-cum-CHD, Kokrajhar, and DRCS, Chirang, as well as several cooperative societies in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), such as the Refinery Consumer C.S. Ltd., Dhaligaon, Pearl Cultivation Center at Ghoshkata, and various Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). Jayanta Kherkatary, CHD, Cooperation of BTC, warmly welcomed the delegation and provided insights into the department’s initiatives to strengthen the cooperative movement in the region under the leadership of BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro and BTC Executive Member Ukil Muchahary. He highlighted successful projects like pearl cultivation, multi-cropping, and model PACS etc.

The delegation from Dima Hasao expressed their appreciation for the warm hospitality and the opportunity to learn from Bodoland’s cooperative success stories. They plan to apply the knowledge gained from this visit to enhance the cooperative movement in their own region. They also extended their gratitude to E.M. i/c Cooperation, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, Samsing Terang, and Principal Secretary, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, T.T. Daulagupu, for facilitating this visit.

Also Read: Assam: Rangapeeth Hosts State-Level Bhupendra Sangeet and Art Competition in Honor of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika

Also Watch: