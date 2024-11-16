Assam: Thematic Park Showcasing Tinsukia's History and Development Inaugurated at DC Office

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: A thematic park on a landmark facet of Tinsukia district was inaugurated at the office of District Commissioner Tinsukia on Thursday evening. The park was beautifully designed on a plot of abandoned and unutilized land in front of DC's office that highlighted important historical facts along with the genesis of development in the district in oil, tea, and coal sectors, besides capturing other notable information. The park not only beautified the area but also will act as a site of the district's information at a glance in one place with all specialties properly displayed.

The plan conceived and conceptualized by the present District Commissioner, Swapneel Paul,, in view of visitors' request said no consultation firm was involved in executing the project; the blueprint was prepared by the DC's office and executed by the officials of all co-districts, said Paul. On being asked about the funding, Paul said that the project money had been pulled from two different sources. While OIL Duliajan contributed from the CSR fund, the district administration utilized the 15th Finance Untied Fund. He also informed us that no tree was felled, keeping the greeneries intact. The inaugural programme was attended by the officials of OIL, distinguished guests, officers of Tinsukia district administration and local people.

