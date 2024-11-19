Assam: Tinsukia Scribes’ body celebrates Golden Jubilee

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: Along with all branches of the Assam Union of Working Journalists (AUWJ), the Tinsukia District Journalists’ Association (TDJA), an affiliated body of AUWJ, observed the 51st Foundation Day along with the Golden Jubilee celebration of AUWJ at Ledu under the aegis of the Margherita Journalists’ Association on Monday.

The programme began with flag hoisting by AUWJ central committee member Ranajyoti Neog and also the general secretary TDJA, followed by Smriti Tarpan by Dr. Kripa Prasad Upadhyaya, principal of Ledu College.

The open meeting was chaired by Dr. Rishi Das, president of TDJA. Kamal Talukdar, president Tinsukia Press Club and former executive member of AUWJ, briefed about the mission of AUWJ and its chronological development in Tinsukia district. A good number of journalists participated in an event where journalists displayed their expertise in recitation, bhaouna, etc.

Among those addressed were the journalists Jagat Changmai and senior journalist Arjun Baruah. The programme was moderated by Ranajyoti Neog.

