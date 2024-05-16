Assam: Train services between Lumding, Badarpur Hill portion restored

Haflong: A sigh of relief was felt by the people of Dima Hasao, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, and the entire Barak Valley after all passenger train services, including the goods train movement between Lumding and the Badarpur Hill portion, were fully restored on Wednesday.

Mention may be made here that following derailment of goods train and followed by settlement of track between Jatinga, Lumpur and New Harangajao the train communication between Lumding —Badarpur was disrupted since April 26.

Following the disruption of rail between Lumding and Badarpur hill section of N F Railway the people of Dima Hasao, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, Barak Valley had to suffer a lot due to fuel crisis.

Talking to this correspondent, Ramesh Kumar Mahato, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Lumding informed that considering the people’s plights the Railway authority acted promptly to restore the train communication on war footing and as a result of which from today, all passenger train services including the goods train movement between Lumding—Badarpur Hill section were restored from today.

