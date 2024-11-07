BTC Hosts 3-Day Consultative Meeting to Shape Vision for Peace, Prosperity, and Unity in BTR Communities

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 3-day consultative meeting on the vision document, titled “Envisioning a Prosperous, Happy, and Peaceful Future for the Communities of BTR,” took place from November 4 to November 6 at the BTCLA Auditorium Hall, Kokrajhar. This significant programme marked a milestone in the BTC’s efforts to map out a collective vision for peace, prosperity, and unity for all its communities.

Participating in the meeting, BTC CEM Pramod Boro reinforced the BTR government’s commitment to creating a region where peace, happiness, and justice are accessible to all. He highlighted the BTC’s vision of inclusivity, ensuring that development initiatives are crafted to benefit every community in BTR. He also emphasized the council’s commitment to governance that considers local needs and aspirations. BTC EM Dharmanarayan Das echoed this sentiment, emphasizing BTC’s dedication to peacebuilding and ensuring the Vision Document reflects the collective aspirations of the people of BTR.

The consultative meeting was inaugurated on November 4 by the Speaker of BTCLA and chairperson of the Vision Document Committee, Khati Ram Boro. In his opening address, Speaker Boro stressed the importance of envisioning a shared future for BTR. He acknowledged that each community might have distinct visions, but assured participants that the BTC would strive to address these within its capacities. He also noted that the BTC would engage with central and state governments to support needs requiring external intervention.

