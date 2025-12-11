Assam: Two killed in midnight accident on NH-37 near Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A tragic road accident occurred around midnight on National Highway 37 near the Latabari Fire Service Station under Bokakhat police station. The driver and handyman of the vehicle died on the spot. According to reports, a cement-laden truck bearing registration number AS03BC3451, travelling from Nagaon towards Jorhat, lost control and fell into a roadside ditch. Shortly after the incident, Bokakhat police reached the spot and recovered the bodies of the driver, Raidan Ali (32 years) of Thana Bikria, Hojai district, who was found trapped in the driver’s seat under the steering wheel, and the handyman, Hedayat Ullah (22 years) of Samaguri, Nagaon, who was found crushed under the cement bags. Bokakhat police recovered the bodies and sent them to Golaghat for post-mortem examination. Family members later received the bodies from Bokakhat police. A case has been registered at Bokakhat police station in connection with the incident.

