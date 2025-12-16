Assam: Two youths seriously injured in head-on collision at Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A road accident occurred on Monday evening at Latabari in Bokakhat. A Baleno vehicle bearing registration number AS05Y2045 collided head-on with a Pulsar motorcycle bearing registration number AS05T6603.

Two youths were seriously injured in the accident. The motorcycle rider, Babul Munda, a youth from Borbheta, sustained critical injuries. Another youth, Anjib Munda, who was walking from Bokakhat towards the Borjuri side, was also injured. Both were given first aid at the Bokakhat Government Hospital. Due to his critical condition, Babul Munda was referred to JMCH, Jorhat for further treatment.

Also Read: Assam: Two killed in midnight accident on NH-37 near Bokakhat