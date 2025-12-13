Bokakhat: Lack of permanent bridge on Gelabil river forces students to risk lives

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The students of Boraikhowa Adi village, located on the southern bank of the Gelabil river under Disoi Gaon Panchayat of Bokakhat sub-division, still have to cross the river on tulunga (small traditional boats) putting their lives at risk, to reach the north bank where Bonkurali Higher Secondary School and Nikori Shambhuram Miri Middle English School are situated.

For many years now, students from the southern side of the Gelabil river have been crossing through a ferry point popularly known as Mandati ghat. Today, the very name of the ghat has almost faded from public memory. There is no professional boatman at this ghat. People now cross the river using makeshift cattle-transport boats.

Earlier, local residents had constructed a bamboo bridge over this stretch of the Gelabil river. At that time, it was convenient for everyone, from farmers to school students, to travel across. But during the monsoon, when the water level of the Gelabil river rises and the current becomes strong, the bamboo bridge gets washed away. Then, people have to depend again on 'tulunga' boats for crossing.

For various reasons, the villagers have not rebuilt the bamboo bridge in recent years. As a result, students and villagers are compelled to cross the Gelabil river by tulunga boats throughout the year, in both rainy and dry seasons.

The local people have long been demanding that the government construct a permanent bridge over the Gelabil river at the Mandati Ghat area.

