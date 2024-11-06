BTC chief Pramod Boro unveils Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s statue at Sudhakantha Kanan in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Kokrajhar: BTC chief Pramod Boro on Tuesday unveiled a grand statue of the legendary “Bard of Brahmaputra” Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, at Sudhakantha Kanan in Kokrajhar, marking the death anniversary of the iconic cultural figure. The event also saw the launch of a souvenir titled ‘Bhupendra Baibhav’ in his honour.

In his address, BTC chief Pramod Boro emphasized that the statue was more than just a tribute to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, it represented the enduring spirit of unity, collective growth, and social harmony. Reflecting on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s immense contributions to Assamese music, culture, and social integration, Boro highlighted the BTC government’s ongoing efforts to foster unity in diversity. He spoke about the need to preserve the distinct identities of all communities in Bodoland, while also ensuring their active participation in the region’s socio-economic progress.

As part of this vision, Boro announced a series of development initiatives aimed at enhancing Bodoland’s socio-cultural landscape.

The key announcements included the construction of a statue of renowned cultural icon Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha in Tamulpur, and the establishment of a Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Bhawan in Baksa, with an investment of over Rs10 crore. Furthermore, Boro extended support for the translation of over 200 songs by Dr. Bhupen Hazarika into the Bodo language, a project that will be carried out in Kokrajhar.

