Assam: Walkathon organized in Dhubri

DHUBRI: On the eve of Mid Year Conference of Indian Psychiatric Society-Assam State Branch, in association with Dhubri Medical College & Hospital, Dhubri, a walkathon rally was organized from the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital to Railway gate covering Mission road of about 6 kms with the theme “Say No To Drugs on Friday.

The aim of the walkathon was to create awareness among the youths as there is high number of drug addicts in the Dhubri district.

The rally was inaugurated by Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent Prof (Dr.) Anku Moni Saikia. The rally was completed with the active participation of all the faculty members of DMCH, organizing committee of conference and their guests, students, staff and few representative of people of Dhubri district.

Post walkathon, a plantation drive was conducted within the college campus wherein all the participants of the rally and the employee association of the college planted seedlings.

