Review meet with Health Department held at conference hall of Golaghat Municipality Board

GOLAGHAT: A review meeting was held with the Health Department on Friday under the chairmanship of Dr P Uday Pravin, Golaghat District Commissioner at the conference hall of Golaghat Municipality Board.

The meeting reviewed the activities under various programmes of the Health Department in the financial year 2023-24 and also discussed in detail how to improve the lower level indicators.

Maternal and Child Health, Family Planning, Mental Health Programmes, Blindness Prevention Programs, Leprosy, Carrier Disease Control Programs, Cholera, Poisoning by Mushroom Consumption, Non-Communicable Diseases, Tuberculosis, Wage Compensation Scheme for Pregnant Women in Tea Gardens, Immunization Programs etc. were being reviewed under the Health Department.

In addition, discussions were held on how the district can move forward in providing better medical care. Additional District Deputy Commissioner (Health) Nandita Barua, Joint Director of Health Services Dr. Ranjit Bhuyan, Superintendent of Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital Dr Dilip Deka, Superintendent of Shaheed Kamala Miri Civil Hospital Dr. B. Deori, Additional Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Sanjeev Saikia, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Bharat Phukan, Sub-Divisional Medical and Health Officer (School Health), Dr. Ranjit Hazarika, Sub-Divisional Medical and Health Officers of Block Primary Health Centres, Officers of National Health Mission, Golaghat and other officers and staff were present.

In the meeting, the District Commissioner felicitated the team of Sumanigaon Sub Primary Health Centre, which recently managed to get 88% of the National Quality Assessment Standards (NQAS) at the national level.

