Assam: Weapons and ammunition seized, four apprehended in Sonitpur district

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Acting on a tip-off, Sonitpur Police, in collaboration with CRPF personnel, conducted a joint search operation at Kuttamari Char, under Singri OP in Sonitpur district located on the southern banks of the Brahmaputra. The operation was led by Mousumi Kalita, ASP (Crime), and Asutosh, Assistant Commandant of CRPF G 30 Coy.

Talking to The Sentinel Additional SP (Headquarters) Madhurima Das said that during the search, police recovered one auto pistol, one magazine, and five live .22 caliber rounds from the house of Mokshidul Hoque. Four individuals have been apprehended. They have been identified as Azizul Hoque (40), Abadul Hoque (36), Ashikur Hoque (30), and Mokshidul Hoque (32), all sons of Amir Hussain from Kuttamari Char, Singri, under Dhekiajuli Police Station. Further investigation is going on.

Also Read: Assam: Morigaon District Imposes Section 144, Bans Gatherings and Weapons to Maintain Public Peace (sentinelassam.com)