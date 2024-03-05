Assam: When will Boga Baba Mazhar Committee election Dibrugarh be held?

Dibrugarh: Boga Baba Mazhar Committee had organized the annual general meeting on Sunday for the first time since 2011. The present committee which itself is an adhoc committee since 2011 has never organized an election nor a single annual general meeting. Moreover this adhoc committee has allegedly sold land in Moran without holding an extra ordinary meeting or annual general meeting by only taking a resolution among 11 members which is totally illegal and violation of Constitution and moreover an adhoc committee cannot function for more than 3 months.

On Sunday, a annual general meeting was organized at Boga Baba Mazhar for which district administration had appointed Trisidha Nath, Assistant Commissioner as observer for the annual general meeting, but in his presence only situation became out of control for which he personally had to interfere and gave his assurance to public that elections will be held on March 10 which shall be done democratically involving representatives of all Masjid Jamats of Dibrugarh and following all laws laid in the Constitution.

But situation became out of control once respected observer left the premises as such the president of Boga Baba Mazhar Committee adjourned the annual general meeting and left the chair and the annual general meeting could not continue and was incomplete and inconclusive, stated a press release.

