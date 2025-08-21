Meghalaya: Five HNYM leaders arrested in Ri Bhoi for extorting tourist taxi drivers on NH-6

CORRESPONDENT

NONGPOH: In a major crackdown on organized extortion, Ri Bhoi Police have arrested five leaders of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Movement (HNYM) for allegedly running an extortion racket targeting tourist taxi drivers transporting non-tribal passengers along the Umdihar–Nongpoh–Umsning stretch of National Highway-6.

The arrests were made following a written FIR lodged on August 19, 2025, which detailed a systematic campaign of intimidation, harassment, and assault carried out by the accused, despite passengers carrying valid documents issued by the Anti-Infiltration Check Post at Byrnihat.

According to police, the gang, led by one Sparly Syngkli, routinely stopped tourist taxis at night and extorted between Rs 3,000 and Rs 6,500 from drivers for ferrying non-tribal passengers to various destinations in Meghalaya. “Apart from extortion, these anti-social elements were also harassing and physically assaulting the drivers and passengers. Due to these criminal activities, taxi drivers, apart from facing huge inconvenience, were suffering from significant financial losses and mental distress,” the FIR stated.

The case has been registered under Nongpoh PS Case No. 90(08)2025 u/s 61(2)/126(2)/308(4)/310(2)/351(2)3(5) BNS. Investigators have recovered incriminating evidence including photographs, videos, and multiple bank transactions showing transfers from taxi drivers to the personal accounts of the accused.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ricky Tangsang, Sparly Syngkli, Donboklang Kharbani, Aiborlang Marbaniang, and Krius Pariong. Further investigation revealed that prime accused Ricky Tangsang and his associates were already implicated in multiple serious cases of theft and extortion registered across Ri Bhoi and Shillong, including Nongpoh, Umiam, and Laban police stations.

Confirming the arrests, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ri Bhoi District, V. S. Rathore, IPS, said, “All the arrested individuals have been forwarded to court.”

Also Read: Meghalaya Planning Board, PWD inspect Umshyrpi–Upper Shillong Road, find lapses

Also Watch: