Assam: Wild elephant kills farmer in Boko

Boko: A herd of wild elephants killed one farmer on Wednesday wee hours while he was sitting on a tree to guard his paddy field from the elephants. The fatal attack took place in Tangabari under Jongakhuli reserve forest in Boko, where a farmer named Warlington W. Sangma, aged 63, was killed. Sangma was a resident of Rajapara, near Jongakhuli village.

The ongoing human-elephant conflict in Boko has escalated. Following the recent death of a wild elephant, another tragic incident has occurred and this time claiming the life of a farmer due to an elephant attack. Several villagers were guarding paddy fields cultivated on forest land when a herd of wild elephants launched an attack in the wee hours.

Tragically, Sangma was trampled and dragged a considerable distance, resulting in his immediate death. Just last Sunday, an elephant died due to electrocution in Pakharapara village in Boko. However both the incidents fall under Singra Forest Range Office.

