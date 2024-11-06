Sumit Rabha Marks Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's Anniversary, Distributes Aid to 1,100 in Boko

A Correspondent

Boko: Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) executive member Sumit Rabha along with the people of the Boko area observed the 13th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika by giving floral tribute and lighting lamps in front of the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s portrait at Tourism House in Boko on Tuesday. Meanwhile, RHAC Executive Member Sumit Rabha distributed various items to 1100 beneficiaries during the programme.

EM Sumit Rabha said, “We have distributed needful items from the fund of RHAC for the financial year 2023-24. We distributed blankets, yarns, hand pumps, roof sheets, bicycles for poor students, spray machines to farmers, sports items like football, volleyball, nets for various clubs and many other items among the beneficiaries under the Boko RHAC constituency.”

Rabha also said, “We have completed more than 120 development schemes under the RHAC in Boko RHAC Constituency including one time financial assistance towards the villagers suffering from the complicated diseases, players, artists under the supervision of RHAC Chief Tankeswar Rabha.”

In the programme, president of Boko ARSU (All Rabha Students Union) Sujit Rabha, Principal of the Sangeet Mahavidyalaya Nagen Kalita and many other dignitaries of the Boko area were present.

