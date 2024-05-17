Assam: Women wing of UPPL paid tribute to Birubala Rabha in Kokrajhar town

KOKRAJHAR: The women wing of UPPL on Wednesday evening organized a memorial service at MG Park in Kokrajhar town and offered sincere tributes to social activist, a crusader against witch-hunting Dr. Birubala Rabha.

In the memorial service, the vice president of the women’s wing UPPL and chairperson of the Kokrajhar Municipal Board Pratibha Brahma, general secretary of the UPPL Raju Kr. Narzary and other leaders of the party paid solemn tributes to eminent social activist Padmashri Dr. Birubala Rabha. Vice president of the women wing UPPL Pratibha Brahma said, “Late Dr. Rabha will remain an eternal guiding light for all of us, and her memory will always inspire us to work devotedly for the uplift and empowerment of the underprivileged. I pray to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to her soul”.

Meanwhile, the CEM of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro on Wednesday extended his deep condolences. He recalled the contributions and dedication of humanity and welfare services of Rabha, saying that the society in the state of Assam has lost a great social worker with the demise of Birubala Rabha. He said Rabha’s lifelong crusade for women empowerment, social justice and uplift of the underprivileged has left an enduring mark in the society. “She will remain a shining beacon of inspiration for us forever”, he said.

