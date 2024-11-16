Assam: Workshop on 'Capacity Building Training' held in Dibrugarh

A correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: The Directorate of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of Assam, in association with the State Level Coordinating Agency run by COSEHDA (Committee On Socio Economic and Health Development Assam) NGO, organized a 'Capacity Building Training Programme for Print and Electronic Media Person' under the Scheme of National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) at Dibrugarh on Thursday.

The programme coordinated by Anamriya Baruah, Project Coordinator of SLCA-Assam and Meghalaya, was attended by Jitu Borgohai, Vice President of the State Anti Drugs and Prohibition Council, Government of Assam, as Chief Guest of the Programme. In his speech he highlighted the increasing drug menace in the society and mentioned a few initiatives taken up by the Assam State Government.

The resource person for the Programme was Vinod Kumar Chandak, who is a retired district and session judge of Golaghat, Jorhat, and Barpeta District. He shared important information about the NDPS Act, 1985, and the whole process of the judiciary in bringing justice.

The Programme Monitoring Unit Officers under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJE), Government of India, interacted with the participants through virtual mode, where they shared about the roles of media persons in uplifting the activities of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

Towards the end of the Programme State Coordinator of the National Drug Survey under MSJE, Government of India, and Chief Functionary of the SLCA on Drugs Prevention for Assam and Meghalaya, Dr. Sondeep Hanse, shared his valuable knowledge on different drugs and about their signs and symptoms from his 17 years of vast experience in the field of drug abuse prevention. Dr. Hanse also told about different government Programmes that were being run in the different districts of Assam under the scheme of NAPDDR (National Action Plan on Drug Demand Reduction) and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. The programme was attended by 101 participants from different districts of Upper Assam.

Also Read: Assam: Thematic Park Showcasing Tinsukia's History and Development Inaugurated at DC Office

Also watch: