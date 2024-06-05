Biswanath College of Agriculture Hosts 3-Day Capacity Building Programme for School Teachers on Biology Teaching and Biotechnology Advancements

JAMUGURIHAT : A 3-day training programme on ‘Capacity Building in Biology Teaching’ was organized by the Advanced Level Biotech Hub of Biswanath College of Agriculture, Assam Agriculture University (BNCA, AAU)from May 31 to June 3 last for school teachers of Biswanath district. Sponsored by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India in collaboration with SamagraShikshaAbhijan (SSA), Biswanath, the programmewas conducted to impart training on recent advances in Biology and Biotechnology.

After the programme was inaugurated on May 31 by Dr. RN Barman, Associate Dean, BNCA, AAU, the welcome address was delivered by Dr. MK Sarma, Coordinator of the Biotech Hub. Dhrubajyoti Das, ADC (Education) and Coordinator, SSA, Biswanath,graced the programme as Chief Guest. In his speech, he praised the effort of the Biotech Hub and BNCA authority for organizing the capacity building programme. Bedabrat Borah, District Programme Officer, SSA, participated as the Guest of Honour. Dr. RK Goswami, Professor, Crop Physiology, delivered the vote of thanks in the inaugural programme.

