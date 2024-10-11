Tezpur Gears Up for Durga Puja Celebration with Unity and Fervor Across Communities

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Like in the past the common masses in and around historic Tezpur town irrespective of cast and communities and religion are all set to celebrate the most important festival of the nation the Durga Puja with a great fervour. Tezpur and its outskirts have already worn festive look since the day of Mahalaya. In the wee hours of the day hundreds of people came out to the street and then went to Jahajghat and Ganeshghat taking out a huge religious rally marking the Mahalaya considered as an important pre-puja event. From midnight to dawn, a number of locations in Tezpur town, including Bhairabi and other home and public shrines, resounded with the chanting of vedic mantras thought to be welcome Goddess Durga to earth.

However, this time as per the report revealed by the district administration here that the Durga Puja will be celebrated by over 150 puja committees here. It is noteworthy to highlight that the historic town and the areas surrounding it are seen to have beautifully painted pandals that capture people's attention.

Like in the last year the people here will this time too witness Goddess Durga at the Ketekibari Durga Puja in a traditional Assamese attire, while the Bhairab Nagar Durga Bari Durga Puja celebration committee is trying to reflect the Assamese books and Publication.

It may be mentioned that considered as the first family puja of the then undivided Darrang district, performed by the Mukherjee family near Tezpur Sadar Police Station here, has stepped into its 158th year. Likewise the historic family pujas of Gangacharan Bhattacharya of Kolibari, Gangaram Das of Tol Gereki area, the 75-year-old Durga Puja of noted freedom fighter Mohadev Sharma (who started the puja inside Tezpur Jail during the Quit India Movement when he was jailed), the 28-year-old Durga Puja of Marwari Durga Puja Committee celebrated 28th anniversary at Borgola Chariali ground have been trying to attract the people of the town with unique decorations.

Besides this, the Rudrapal Samittee Durga Puja, the community puja performed jointly by the Bengali and Assamese people which has been going on since 1895 at the Bengali Theatre Hall, the Ban Theatre Durga Puja that started in 1909, the Kamrupia Sanatan Dharma Mandali Puja that has been celebrated since 1928, the old Ban theatre Durga Puja at Kolibari, Dipota Kendryia Natya Mandir 106 year-old Durga Puja and Milonpur Durga Puja committees have completed all preparations. The district administration has urged all concerned, including the puja committees and the common citizens to extend their cooperation to the administration, so that during the festival no untoward incident takes place. Talking to The Sentinel, Additional SP Mousumi Kalita (Crime) informed that all sort of security arrangement is done so that the security of the common people can be ensured during the puja season.

