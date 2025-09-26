Assam: Youth drowns while fishing at Khanajan

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: A 23-year-old youth drowned on Wednesday evening while fishing at Khanajan, which connects Deepor Beel with the Brahmaputra, in the western outskirts of Guwahati.

The deceased has been identified as Gautam Das, son of Chandan Das, a resident of Khanamukh. According to reports, Gautam went fishing around 2:30pm in the stream near his residence but went missing shortly after, along with his fishing net.

When locals failed to trace him despite searching with boats, the family informed Jalukbari police station.

Officer-in-Charge Rupam Das accompanied by an SDRF team, launched a search operation at the site around 6 pm. After nearly an hour of efforts, Gautam’s body was recovered from underwater at around 7:30pm.

The body was later sent to GMCH for post-mortem examination, following which it was handed over to the family.

