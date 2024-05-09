Assamese community in Hong Kong keeps traditions alive; showcasing rich cultural tapestry of Assam to world

MANGALDAI: The vibrant colours and rhythmic beats of Rongali Bihu festival resonated in Hong Kong through the Assamese diaspora as they came together to celebrate this joyous occasion. Despite being miles away from their homeland, the Assamese diaspora in Hong Kong kept their traditions alive, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of Assam to the world.

In Hong Kong, Rongali Bihu was celebrated recently with great enthusiasm as the community members, dressed in traditional Assamese attire, gathered at a local community centre, India Club, Jordan, which was adorned with festive decorations and traditional motifs.

The celebration kicked off with the melodious tunes, lighting of the lamp and an Assamese medley by the kids. The rhythmic beats set the tone for the day as the kids and adults participated in various cultural performances, including Bihu dance, songs and quiz on Assam and Assamese music.

“It was the first time I attended a Bihu celebration and I felt a sense of pride and wonder to know what a rich cultural heritage India has. This was a way for me to get a glimpse of the northeast of India, despite being far away in Hong Kong,” said Khyati Gupta, an HKU alumni invited to the event and originally from Gurgaon in India.

The event also had a fun Kahoot quiz for the attendees on Assam and Assamese culture, including traditional crafts, tourist destinations, and history, where everyone learned about the significance of the festival and the diversity of the state.

“As an Assamese living abroad, celebrating Rongali Bihu in Hong Kong gives me a sense of belonging and community. It’s heartwarming to see our traditions being embraced and celebrated by people from different backgrounds, including friends from Gurgaon, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and even Vietnam and local Hong Kongers,” said Eeshaanee Shandilya - the moderator of the event and a ‘Khati Axomiya’ by heart.

The celebration of Rongali Bihu by the Assamese community in Hong Kong is not just a festival, it’s a testament to the resilience and spirit of a community that strives to keep its cultural heritage alive in a foreign land. As the day came to a close, the echoes of Bihu songs and dances lingered, serving as a reminder of the rich cultural legacy that the Assamese community cherishes and preserves, no matter where they are.

