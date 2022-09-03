'Assamese People's Love is Unique Inspiration to My Literary Works and Achievements'

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR, Sept 2: Padma Shri Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, the recipient of Sahitya Akademi Award along with a plethora of various prestigious literary awards for his notable contribution to Assamese literature, took part in a lecture event at North Lakhimpur College (Autonomous) , the first autonomous college of the Northeast Region.

The event was organized by the Department of Assamese of the college under the management of Head of the Department (HoD) Dr. Arabinda Rajkhowa. Dr. Rajkhowa further threw light on the literary works, achievements and colourful life of the literary figure, who is considered to be a bridge between the hills of Arunachal Pradesh and plains of Assam. Ranjan Kumar Borah, the Principal in charge of the college, delivered the welcome speech of the event by highlighting the appealing elements of Thongchi's literary works.

In a heart touching lecture about his literary activities, Thongchi said, "The love of the Assamese people to me is the unique inspiration for my literary works and achievement. I have enjoyed it as blessings to my life."

In this connection, he further expressed his commitment and responsibility to the Assamese language and literature. He also explained about the social, political, historic and cultural background which led him to work in literary field. While speaking about the fact of his appealing elements of his creations, Thongchi said, "The thoughts, themes and style of my literary creation are somewhat different from the that of others. That uniqueness is the reason of my popularity, what people say." He further took part in a cordial interaction session with the students replying to their various queries on literature.



In the same programme, Thongchi presented three copies of his latest books to the library of the Department of Assamese. General secretary of Arunachal Literary Society, journalist Mukul Pathak, HoD of Physics Dr. Kakali Bhuyan, HoD of Hindi Dr. Nandita Dutta also delivered speech on the life and work of Thongchi. Professors Dhana Ranjan Kalita, Dr. Dhiraj Patar, Shilpa Dutta, Dr. Pranita Sarmah, and a host of literary researchers were among those who were present in the event.

