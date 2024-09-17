ATSA Protests Against Prepaid Smart Meters in Lakhimpur, Submits Memorandum to Assam CM

LAKHIMPUR: Protests against the installation of prepaid smart meters continue across the State including Lakhimpur district. The Lakhimpur district committee of the Assam Tea-tribe Students’ Association (ATSA) staged a two-hour sit-in against the smart meters in front of the North Lakhimpur Electrical Sub-Divisional Office on Monday. During the course of the demonstration, the members of the organization rocked the environment by shouting slogans against smart meters, Electricity Department and Government of Assam regarding the installation of the same by imposing pecuniary burden upon the common power consumers.

By initiating the protest programme, the organization submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam through the Sub-Divisional Engineer of North Lakhimpur Electrical sub-division. Through the memorandum, Lakhimpur ATSA expressed dissatisfaction and resentment against the Power Department of the Government of Assam for allegedly benefiting the corporates by installing smart meters in the state and adopting anti-people policies. “The Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Union is strongly opposing the anti-people policy of the Electricity Department of the Government of Assam to benefit the corporates by installing smart meters throughout Assam. With this initiative, the government and the Electricity department are trying to put the common people in major problem by adopting anti-people policies,” the memorandum said. ATSA vice-president Arup Boraik, assistant secretary Sunil Tirky, organizing secretary Abhishek Sona, Lakhimpur district committee president Bikram Tacha, general secretary Sumit Panika and many other leaders of the organization took part in the protest programme. The organization demanded that the installation of the smart meters be stopped immediately.

