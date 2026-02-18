Ayuskar alleges land encroachment attempt by private school in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: “Ayuskar,” a non-governmental social and cultural organization in Bokakhat, established on March 21, 1986, has been actively engaged in promoting social and cultural activities for over 40 years. The organization has organized volleyball and badminton tournaments, interest-based sports events, and other community initiatives. It also established the Ayuskar School of Fine Arts and later inaugurated the Ayuskar Performing Arts Centre, offering training in music, dance, drama, and related fields.

In a press conference held today, Ayuskar office bearers alleged that a private school is attempting to encroach upon land within the Ayuskar premises. According to the organization, which has completed 40 years since its establishment, it has made significant contributions to Bokakhat’s social and cultural life.

The office bearers stated that in a meeting held on December 23, 1989, the then Sub-Divisional Land Advisory Committee of Bokakhat approved the allotment of land (Dag No. 435) near the town’s public playground to Ayuskar. At the time, an 11 KV high-voltage power line ran along the northern side of the land, and the concerned department had warned that no permanent construction could be undertaken there, although the land could be used for general purposes. After the high-voltage line was later shifted, Ayuskar began using the land as needed.

Following the Land Advisory Committee’s approval, Ayuskar started its School of Fine Arts on December 17, 1991. With funds from then Kaliabor MP Keshab Mahanta under the MPLADS scheme, financial support from Numaligarh Refinery Limited, and contributions from its own members, Ayuskar constructed its building.

From this building, Ayuskar has organized various events, including interest-based sports competitions, women’s football tournaments, the Bhupendra Nath Children’s Library, volleyball tournaments, quiz competitions, and debates, significantly contributing to Bokakhat’s social sphere. During the 1987 floods, the organization also donated Rs. 10,000 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. For a period, one of Bokakhat’s leading schools, Sankardev Sishu Niketan, conducted classes in the Ayuskar building.

The Ayuskar School of Fine Arts has trained numerous students who have gone on to make their mark in Assam’s art scene. On November 5, 2014, through a mutual agreement with a private school named Green Moon and an institution called Career Care, Ayuskar allowed Green Moon School to conduct classes in its building. Green Moon has been operating from the premises for the past 12 years. However, Ayuskar officials alleged in today’s press conference that the school repeatedly violated several clauses of the agreement and is now attempting to encroach upon Ayuskar’s land.

Currently, Green Moon School continues to operate from the Ayuskar building. In the press conference, attended by President Tiloram Kalita, Secretary Srimanta Madhab Bora, and other members, the secretary stated that although Ayuskar has held Dag No. 435 for 40 years, Green Moon School, allegedly with the support of a senior official of Numaligarh Refinery and by misleading the Revenue Circle Office, applied to the Bokakhat Revenue Department seeking proof of their occupancy over the same land.

A hearing was conducted on February 2 by the Revenue Circle Officer, during which prominent citizens of Bokakhat were present. The officer reportedly directed the Lat Mandal to arrange for demarcation and fencing by dividing the land.

Following this development, Ayuskar has approached the court and terminated its agreement with Green Moon. Multiple notices have been issued to Green Moon School and Career Care, asking them to vacate the building, but no response has been received so far.

The matter has sparked strong reactions among Bokakhat’s citizens. When contacted, the Principal of Green Moon School, Beauty Barua, denied the allegations of encroachment.

