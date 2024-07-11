BCPL Organizes Health Camps and Distributes Essential Items for Flood Victims in Dibrugarh District

DIBRUGARH: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), the largest petrochemical complex of Assam in its continuous effort to ensure a healthy environment for the people, is organizing health check-up camps in the flood affected areas. The main objective of this initiative is to facilitate the villagers with general and preventive healthcare in the flood affected areas in and around Dibrugarh district.

Reaching out the flood affected areas recently, BCPL distributed essential items including food items to the flood affected people in various relief camps located in Dibrugarh district including Khowang HS School, Pithubar HS School, Maidamani ME School, Bhagamur Block Nepali ME School and Bogibeel on July 7.

Essential items were also distributed to people residing in the relief camps of Ronga Lao Bazar, Gamon and Bhagamur area on July 9. Aid was extended at remotely located Dihing Than Gaon. Till now, BCPL extended flood relief to approximately 2000 people who are presently sheltered at the various relief camps and at roadside shelters and temporary shelter on embankments of Dibrugarh district and Moran circle.

BCPL organized free health check-up camps on July 10 at Bhagamur Block Nepali ME School with a motive to extend medical services to address health related problems of the flood victims. The health camp was organized in association with Assam Medical College and Hospital. Around 300 people turned up and were benefited by the camp. Two more health camps are scheduled on July 11 and July 12 at Dhemji and Handibari respectively under Dibrugarh West Circle and Khowang.

