Biennial session of North Lakhimpur Press Club concludes

LAKHIMPUR: Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan said that without self-reliance and self-control, the Assamese community cannot survive. He stated that, at present, the politics of Assam has moved away from this issue and the issue of communalism has taken its place. Bhuyan emphasized that there is no place for communalism in Assam and that Mahapurush Sankardev built the Assamese society with a liberal philosophy. The former journalist made these remarks while delivering a lecture as the chief guest at an open meeting organized on the occasion of the Biennial Conference of the Press Club (NLPC).

While speaking about the pressure and deprivation of freedom of the media by the government machinery, Bhuyan said, “At present media is controlled by corporates in commercial interest, as a result of it, the country now feels the importance of independent media instead of mainstream news outlets.” Remarking North Lakhimpur Press Club to be a strong press club since its inception, Bhuyan asserted that the members of the press club have been engaged in various constructive activities with conscious thoughts. The meeting was chaired by NLPC president Kumud Baruah and it was moderated by secretary Karuna Krishna Nath, and was inaugurated by Lakhimpur District Information and Public Relation Officer Bankim Bhagabati. He delivered his lecture on present trend and role of media and appreciated North Lakhimpur Press Club members for rendering their dedicated services in the field. He further added, “In addition to the reporting duties, North Lakhimpur has been doing some social works, which are praiseworthy and I hope the press club will continue its obligation to serve the society as a whole in the days to come.”

The title winner of environmental winner Parivesh Mitra, Debajit Phukan, prominent vocals artiste Dr. Shankar Patiwari, and Principal of Lakhimpur Kendriya Vidyalaya Dr. Golap Sarmah Baruah took part in the meeting as a special guests and delivered lecture. Debajit Phukan said that the green reporting is very much essential to raise mass awareness on the current environmental degradation and to save the world. In the same meeting, cultural exponent Najim Ahmed, internationally acclaimed artiste Paresh Bhuyan, Journalist-writer Arunjyoti Borah, medical specialist Dr. Nikhil Kumar Kakati, Traffic Police personnel Hekim Ali and progressive farmer Lakhi Gogoi were accorded warm felicitation by NLPC as a mark of appreciation for their unique contribution to their fields of work.

The two-day long biennial conference of the NLPC started on Saturday with the hoisting of flag by president Kumud Baruah, former president of Assam Union of Working Journalists Tutumoni Phukan (AUWJ-Bartajeevee Sangha) conducted the smriti tarpan event. Along with the BJP president of Lakhimpur district Phanidhar Baruah inaugurated the conference hall-cum-auditorium constructed on the second floor of the NLPC building with the investment of a fund allotted by former Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal under ‘Untied Fund’ head. It was followed by an interactive session among the senior and emerging journalists.

Also Read: Assam: DIET, Sonitpur awarded for academic support to Biswanath Block

Also watch :