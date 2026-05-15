Biswanath Holds District Coordination Meet to Strengthen AES-JE and Rabies Preparedness

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A district-level coordination meeting on 'Preparedness for Management of AES-JE Cases' was held on Thursday at Biswanath Chariali under the aegis of the Biswanath district administration. The meeting focused on strengthening preparedness, awareness, prevention, and interdepartmental coordination for effective management of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases in the district. It was followed by the 'Inter-Sectoral Coordination Meeting on Dog Bite and Rabies Prevention' with concerned departments to strengthen preventive and control measures.

Also Read: Adult Japanese Encephalitis (JE) vaccination drive held in Bongaigaon