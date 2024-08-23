Biswanath Hosts Enrollment Camp for Sukanya Samridhi Yojana and Mahila Samman Savings Scheme

JAMUGURIHAT: As part of 100 days awareness campaign on Mission Shakti, Sankalp: HEW, under the Office of District Social Welfare Officer, Biswanath had organized an enrollment camp for Sukanya Samridhi Yojana account opening for girl child in collaboration with Chariali Mukhya Dag Ghar (Department of Post) at Biswanath ICDS Project on Thursday. The main aim of the camp is to orient the parents about the importance of higher education and to secure the future of budding girl child. The SSY scheme offers interest of 8.2 % and partial withdrawal facilities on passing class 10 and for marriage too. The SSY account can be opened for girl child up to 10 years.

The Department of Post also explained about Mahila Samman Savings Scheme to the women present in the camp. The enrollment camp was attended by supervisors, Anganwadi workers, Post Office Staff and DSWO office staff.

