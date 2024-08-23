Nowgong College Hosts Three-Day Training on Motorized Spinning and Natural Dyeing of ‘Eri Silk

NAGAON: A comprehensive three-day training programme on the motorized spinning of ‘Eri Silk’ and the basics of natural dyeing was inaugurated recently at Nowgong College (Autonomous). The event was organized by the STI Hub, Department of Zoology, Nowgong College (Autonomous) in collaboration with the NSS Unit of the same institution. The event was sponsored by Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Dr Ranjan Kr Kakati, Director of Students’ Welfare and NSS Coordinator at Gauhati University as the chief guest. Jagadish Sharma, District Sericulture Officer, Nagaon, also attended the event as special invitees who highlighted the significance of the training in enhancing local sericulture practices.

Dr Bhuban Ch Chutia, principal investigator of the DST STI Hub and NSS programme officer at Nowgong College (Autonomous), initiated the proceedings. His remarks set the tone for a programme dedicated to revitalizing traditional silk production techniques. Dr Ranjit Kr Mazindar, principal (i/c) of the college delivered the welcome speech and emphasized the importance of preserving and reviving the age-old tradition of ‘Eri Silk’ production. Jagadish Sharma outlined various government schemes aimed at promoting sericulture, providing valuable insights for participants. Dr Kakati delivered a motivational address, urging participants to explore new opportunities in ‘Eri’ entrepreneurship and to leverage the training for community development.

The programme had witnessed an impressive turnout with over 150 NSS volunteers and 50 ‘Eri’ rearers from the Nagaon, Morigaon, and Karbi Anglong districts. The training sessions will cover advanced motorized spinning techniques and natural dyeing methods, aiming to enhance skills and knowledge among local silk producers and enthusiasts. The initiative is expected to contribute significantly to the development of the sericulture sector in the region, fostering sustainable practices and economic growth through traditional craft revival and innovation.

